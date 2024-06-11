Pakistan, Australia to collaborate on water conservation efforts

ISLAMABAD: In a move to address the environmental challenges, Pakistan and Australia have agreed to collaborate on water conservation efforts, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Pakistan’s Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator for Climate Change, and Neil Hawkins, the Australian High Commissioner.

Both sides agreed to closely collaborate on water security and agriculture. The Australian side would provide technical assistance to Pakistan for water security management, a news release said.

The PM’S Coordinator underscored, water security is Pakistan’s most critical development challenge and sustainable management of water is indispensable for sustainable development.

Keeping the significance of water in view, she is working on GLOFIII project in Pakistan which will at one hand reduce the risks of floods in northern areas while on the other hand provide huge reservoirs of water to be used by water scarce districts, she added.

H.E Neil Hawkins while reiterating his resolve of close collaboration with Pakistan, stated that the Australian Government’s main focus in Pakistan was to work on climate change and gender. Australian High Commissioner also presented a coffee table book ‘Australian Journey-Our Country’ to the PM’s aide. The both sides agreed on consistent engagements to further deepen their ties in climate initiatives.

The meeting was marked with traditional warmth, understanding and trust.