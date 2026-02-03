Pakistan, Azerbaijan Naval Chiefs discuss enhanced defence cooperation

Rawalpindi: Pakistan and Azerbaijan’s Naval Chiefs discussed enhanced defence cooperation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces (ANF), Rear Admiral Shahin Mammadov, called on Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Upon arrival, the Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces was received by the Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Navy presented a guard of honour. The visiting dignitary later laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada’s Monument.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, the regional maritime security situation, and avenues for enhanced cooperation in training and defence.

Both sides pledged to further strengthen and diversify the scope of the existing bilateral defence relationship. A briefing was also given to the visiting dignitary on Pakistan Navy’s ongoing projects.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan share longstanding brotherly relations marked by close naval cooperation. The visit of the Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces is expected to further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries, particularly between their navies, ISPR said.