Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm expanding ties

TIANJIN, CHINA: Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Monday discussed the entire range of bilateral collaboration in trade, investment, energy, connectivity, defence, education, and people-to-people ties, expressing satisfaction over the strengthening relations between the two nations.

The prime minister met with the Azerbaijani president on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS), which is being held in Tianjin, China from 31 August to 01 September, according to a press release from the PM Office Media Wing.

The prime minister congratulated President Aliyev on the signing of the historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, marking a significant step towards lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

“Both leaders underscored the value of regional connectivity projects and enhanced cooperation under multilateral frameworks, including the SCO, to promote regional prosperity and integration. They also shared perspectives on emerging global challenges and agreed to maintain close coordination in relevant international for a,” it was added.

The president of Azerbaijan expressed his sorrow on the loss of precious lives and property in the on-going floods across Pakistan and said that the government and people of Azerbaijan were standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in this need of hour.

The prime minister also invited President Aliyev to visit Pakistan soon.