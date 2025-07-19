Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm expanding ties

Pakistan and Azerbaijan expressed contentment with their collaborative efforts to further enhance their close and brotherly relations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone discussion as they reiterated the commitment to the strategic partnership between the two nations.

During the telephone conversation, Ishaq Dar and Jeyhun Bayramov discussed areas of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the active cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora particularly at the UN and OIC.

Earlier this month, Pakistan and Azerbaijan agreed to enhance cooperation in trade and investment.

Both countries renewed the commitment as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan on July 4.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to enhance their cooperation in the fields of trade and investment while expressing satisfaction over the progress made regarding the investment prospects.

Both leaders reiterated their resolve to strengthen the economic partnership, especially Azerbaijan’s investment in Pakistan.