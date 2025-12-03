Pakistan backs dialogue, diplomacy for dispute resolution: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that increasing disputes posing threat to the world peace.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad Ishaq Dar said that the Pakistan and India’s war of 92 hours in May could have become more devastating.

He said that the states have used force to resolve disputes. But now the global economic scenario has been changing, Pakistan is supporting dialogue and diplomacy for resolution of disputes.

Ishaq Dar said that the South Asia facing challenges of poverty, illiteracy, natural calamities. The region faces increasing challenges of food shortage and climate change as increasing temperatures and floods wreak havoc on economies.

He said South Asian countries trade volume within the region has been nearly five percent.

Pakistan’s deputy PM, who is also the foreign minister, said the security scenario of South Asia has been very complicated. “India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) one-sidedly, unresolved Kashmir dispute also poses threat to the regional peace”.

South Asia has been a region with very congested population, the regional countries would have to think serious about resolution of problems, Ishaq Dar said.

He highlighted the need for regional contacts to achieve mutual prosperity of the regional countries.