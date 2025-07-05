web analytics
Saturday, July 5, 2025
Pakistan bags 7 medals in Asian Jr Squash Championships

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan secured a total of seven medals in the 32nd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships 2025 in South Korea.

Pakistan won two gold medals, two silver medals, and one bronze medal in the main event, and two gold medals in the plate event, said a press release.

M Sohail Adnan (U-13) and Nauman Khan (U-15) won gold medals, Ahmed Rayyan Khalil (U-15) and Mahnoor Ali (Girls U-13) won silver medals, and Abdullah Nawaz (U-19) won a bronze medal. In the plate event, Yahya Khan (U-17) and M Mustafa (U-13) won gold medals.

In Boys U-15, Nauman Khan (PAK) beat Ahmad Rayyan Khalil (PAK) 12-10, 11-6, 11-2 (3-0).

In Boys U-13, Muhammad Sohail Adnan (PAK) beat Ayaan Dhanuka (IND) 11-5, 11-2, 11-13, 11-6 (3-1).

In Girls U-13, Yin Z (CHN) beat Mahnoor Ali (PAK) 9-11, 11-6, 11-9, 9-11, 12-10 (3-2).

In Plate Events, Boys U-17, Yahya Khan (PAK) beat Chanyoung K (KOR) 11-9, 11-7 (2-0). In Boys U-13, Muhammad Mustafa (PAK) beat Tse K C (HKG) 11-3, 11-8 (2-0).

Read More: Pakistan’s Noor Zaman wins U23 World Squash Championship final

Pakistan Squash Federation congratulated all the medalists saying Pakistan Squash is back on track, and winning gold medals in mega events are a great achievement. We are proud of our young squash stars.

