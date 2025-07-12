Pakistan, Bahrain vow to boost security cooperation

MANAMA: Pakistan and Bahrain have emphasized the need to strengthen their security collaboration further.

The consensus was reached during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Bahrain’s Interior Minister General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa in Manama.

Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Manama, Bahrain, on a one-day official visit. At Bahrain International Airport, he was warmly welcomed by his Bahraini counterpart, Interior Minister General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

Upon his arrival at the Ministry of Interior Headquarters “Manama Fort”, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was presented a guard of honor.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with his Bahraini counterpart. Matters of mutual interest and security cooperation were discussed. Both sides emphasized the need to further enhance security cooperation.

During the meeting, discussions were also held on bilateral cooperation in the areas of counter-terrorism, anti-human trafficking, and anti-narcotics.

Both sides also focused on strengthening security cooperation, addressing regional and global challenges, and making the Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Security Committee more effective. Both sides appreciated the coordination and cooperation between Pakistan and Bahrain in security and other sectors.

The Bahraini Interior Minister stated that Minister Naqvi’s visit presents an opportunity to further solidify the security ties based on the strong relations between Bahrain and Pakistan. He added that Bahrain holds Pakistan-Bahrain security cooperation and coordination in high regard.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that enhancing cooperation between the Bahraini and Pakistani Interior Ministries in combating narcotics and human trafficking is the need of the hour. Moreover, Mohsin Naqvi invited his Bahraini counterpart to visit Pakistan. He also recorded his remarks in the visitors’ book at the Bahraini Ministry of Interior.

Bahrain’s Deputy Interior Minister Major General Adel bin Khalifa bin Hamad, Chief of Public Security, senior military officers, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain Saqib Rauf, Deputy Head of Mission, and other senior diplomatic officials were also present on the occasion.