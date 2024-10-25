Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to strengthen bilateral ties

APIA: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with different world leaders on sidelines of the of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia, Samoa.

Ishaq Dar held a bilateral meeting with the Adviser for Foreign Affairs Bangladesh, Md. Touhid Hossain. This was the first meeting between the two dignitaries, following their assumption of office.

The deputy prime minister highlighted the historical, religious and cultural linkages between the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Foreign Minister Hossain agreed to advance high live dialogue and cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh, particularly in the areas of trade, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation at various multilateral fora. They also discussed revitalisation of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Separatly, Ishaq Dar and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho Sam Matekane expressed satisfaction at the friendly ties between the two countries anchored in shared values, mutual trust and cooperation at international fora.

They expressed their resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties and broaden cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, culture and people-to-people contacts.

In another meeting, the deputy prime minister held a meeting with Shirley Ayorker Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the Republic of Ghana.

Noting the upward trajectory of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Ghana, Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Foreign Minister Ayorker expressed their resolve to further strengthen friendly ties underpinned by shared values, mutual trust and cooperation at international fora.

They agreed to enhance further cooperation in diverse fields especially trade, Investment and education. Deputy Prime Minister invited Ghana to open a resident Mission in Islamabad further bolstering mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Ghana’s Foreign Minister congratulated the Deputy Prime Minister on election of Pakistan as the non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council for the term 2025-2026.