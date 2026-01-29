Pakistan–Bangladesh direct flights resume today after 14 years

ISLAMABAD: After a gap of 14 years, direct air connectivity between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be restored from today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

Bangladesh’s national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, will operate its first direct flight from Dhaka to Karachi today, landing at Karachi airport later tonight.

According to sources, the Airport Authority and Civil Aviation Authority at Karachi airport have received the flight schedule.

The Biman Airlines flight will depart Dhaka for Karachi at 8:00 pm and, after a three-hour journey, is expected to land at Karachi airport at 11:00 pm.

Sources said that special arrangements have been completed at Karachi airport to receive the first Biman Airlines flight. Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate two weekly flights between Karachi and Dhaka.

Earlier, the Pakistan CAA stated that the move is expected to strengthen and promote the aviation sectors of both Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh are improving specially after ouster of Sheikh Hasina Wajid as premier.

In November, 2025, the International Crimes Tribunal, Bangladesh’s domestic war crimes court located in the capital Dhaka, delivered the verdict amid tight security and in Hasina’s absence after she fled to India in August 2024.

Sheikh Hasina Wajid got a life sentence under charges for crimes against humanity and the death sentence for the killing of several people during the uprising.