Pakistan, Bangladesh discuss direct flights, shipping links

CHITTAGONG: Pakistan and Bangladesh on Saturday discussed the resumption of direct flights, enhancement of shipping links, and new avenues of trade cooperation.

The Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan and Sk. Bashir Uddin, Adviser for Commerce, Bangladesh reached Chittagong for one-day official visit.

The delegation was received by the district administration and management of Shah Amanat International Airport. Their visit included meetings with the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), a field visit to the ship-breaking industry, and a briefing at Chittagong Port.

During interactions with the local business community, they explored possible avenues of cooperation and discussed logistics of trade between the two countries.

The business community at CCI shared their valuable insights on Pakistan-Bangladesh trade relations. They shared their proposals with regard to resumption of direct flights and frequent direct shipping between the two countries and digitization of trade.

Collaboration opportunities in ready-made garments, agriculture, healthcare, leather, and essential commodities were also discussed.

The minister and adviser announced that a Joint Working Group on Trade will soon be established to provide an institutional framework for dialogue. They also invited Bangladeshi businesses to participate in the 3rd International Food and Agricultural Exhibition in Karachi, scheduled for November 25–27, 2025.

The two sides further explored possibilities of trilateral cooperation in exporting goods to Africa and Central Asia. Discussions also included the formulation of a Pakistan-Bangladesh Trade and Investment Roadmap.

The delegation visited Kabir Ship Recycling Facilities, where they were briefed on prospects for cooperation in shipbuilding, breaking, and recycling. At Chittagong Port, the Chairman of the Port Authority presented the port’s history, ongoing projects, and efforts toward single-window operations and digitized trade processes.