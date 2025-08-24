Pakistan, Bangladesh ink six MoUs to enhance bilateral ties

Pakistan and Bangladesh have signed six Memorandums of Understanding across different sectors to enhance bilateral relations.

The two countries have witnessed a thaw in ties after the ouster of India-aligned premier Sheikh Hasina.

Long-time Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in an August 2024 revolution, fleeing by helicopter to her old ally India, where she has defied extradition requests to face charges of crimes against humanity.

The signing ceremony was held in Dhaka on Sunday, overseen by Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Bangladesh’s Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain.

The signings include, agreement on Visa Abolition for Diplomatic and Official Passport Holders, MoU on Joint Working Group on Trade, MoU between Foreign Service Academies, MoU between Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation and Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, MoU between the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies, and Cultural Exchange Programme.

These agreements will institutionalize and further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in trade and economies, training of diplomats, academic exchanges, media cooperation and cultural exchanges.

Earlier, Pakistan and Bangladesh formally agreed to grant visa-free entry to diplomats and government officials, following approval from the Advisory Council Committee.

Under the agreement, holders of diplomatic and official passports from both countries will be allowed to travel without a visa.

The bilateral arrangement will remain in effect for a period of five years, officials confirmed.