Pakistan, Bangladesh hold first joint economic commission meeting in 20 years

DHAKA: Pakistan and Bangladesh have achieved a breakthrough in their bilateral relations as the two countries convened the ninth session of the Pakistan-Bangladesh Joint Economic Commission (JEC), the first such meeting in 20 years, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the meeting, co-chaired by Pakistan’s Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik and Bangladesh’s Finance Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed, marked a significant milestone in strengthening economic and development cooperation between the two South Asian nations.

According to the joint communiqué, Pakistan offered Bangladesh the use of Karachi Port Trust to facilitate regional trade with China, Central Asia, and other neighboring markets. Both sides also emphasized enhancing collaboration between their national shipping corporations to boost maritime connectivity.

The session underscored the commitment to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, industry, energy, climate change, and information technology, alongside sectors such as agriculture, transport, education, banking, health, tourism, and textiles.

The two sides agreed to expedite efforts to launch direct flights between major cities and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Pakistan Halal Authority and the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institute to enhance cooperation in halal trade, certification, and product quality standards.

Pakistan also proposed the creation of a Pakistan-Bangladesh Knowledge Corridor, suggesting 500 new funded scholarships for Bangladeshi students. Under the Pakistan Technical Assistance Programme, the number of training seats has been increased from five to twenty-five, the communiqué added.

Minister Ali Pervez Malik expressed gratitude for Bangladesh’s hospitality, stating that relations between the two countries are based on “mutual respect and friendship.”

Earlier, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), held a series of high-level meetings with Bangladesh’s top civil and military leadership during his official visit to Dhaka.

The CJCSC called on H.E. Mr. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of Bangladesh, Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Chief of Air Staff, and Lieutenant General S. M. Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer (PSO), Armed Forces Division.

During these separately held meetings, both sides discussed the evolving regional and global security environment, emphasizing the importance of enhancing bilateral defence and security cooperation. General Mirza reaffirmed Pakistan’s appreciation for its longstanding fraternal ties with Bangladesh and highlighted the shared resolve to strengthen relations based on sovereign equality and mutual respect.