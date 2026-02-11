Pakistan, Bangladesh officials discuss launching ferry service

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, met with the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan.

During the meeting, both officials discussed the proposal to launch a ferry service between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

They expressed their commitment to taking maritime cooperation between the two countries to new heights. Minister Chaudhry emphasized that the ferry service would significantly boost tourism and trade activities.

The two sides also discussed the establishment of a direct shipping line between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Minister Chaudhry noted that a direct shipping link would add a new dimension to bilateral trade.

He added that strengthening maritime connectivity in the region would enhance economic stability.

Both countries agreed to further increase trade and economic cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to transforming historical ties into a strong economic partnership.

Earlier, last month, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry inaugurated a ferry terminal at Karachi Port Trust (KPT), calling the initiative a landmark step towards promoting regional and coastal tourism and strengthening Pakistan’s blue economy.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the minister said the launch of ferry services fulfilled his long-standing vision of introducing modern, safe and sustainable maritime passenger transport in Pakistan.

He announced the soft launch of Pakistan’s first-ever ferry service from Karachi to Iran’s Chabahar Port.

According to officials, the ferry service will commence in the third week of January. The first ferry will depart from Karachi carrying up to 240 passengers to Chabahar. The journey is expected to take between 12 and 14 hours.

The ferry service will operate three round-trip per week, with the round-trip fare set at Rs50,000 per passenger.