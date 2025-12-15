Pakistan-Bangladesh series likely to be rescheduled

Pakistan’s all-format tour of Bangladesh is expected to be moved to a different window as both boards look to avoid a scheduling clash with the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), sources confirmed on Sunday.

As per the existing Future Tour Programme (FTP), Pakistan were slated to tour Bangladesh in March-April 2026 for a full bilateral series, featuring two Test matches, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals.

However, the original window now appears untenable after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced earlier on Sunday that PSL 11 will run from March 26 to May 3 next year.

The overlap has prompted discussions between the two cricket boards, with a rescheduling of the Bangladesh tour emerging as the most likely outcome.

A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) source confirmed that the series will be shifted to an alternative window while making it clear that the tour’s structure will remain intact.

“The series will be rescheduled. The two boards are in discussions,” the source said, adding that the number of matches will not be reduced under any circumstances.

The source also indicated that adjustments could be made within the limited-overs leg of the tour, with ODIs and T20Is potentially being reshuffled to suit the new schedule.

An official announcement is expected once consultations with the PCB are finalised.