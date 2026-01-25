Pakistan, Bangladesh vow to further cement ties

Pakistan and Bangladesh have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration across multiple sectors.

The affirmation was made during a telephonic conversation between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Bangladesh’s Foreign Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain.

They reviewed Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations including trade and economic cooperation.

The two sides also exchanged views on current regional and international developments.

They also underscored the importance of sustained engagement to advance shared interests and promote regional peace and prosperity.

Earlier this month, Pakistan announced 500 scholarships for Bangladesh students in the first phase.

Bangladesh and Pakistan — geographically divided by more than 1,500 kilometres (930 miles) by India — were once one nation. They split after a bitter war in 1971.

As per details, Pakistan and Bangladesh have reached a significant agreement in the field of education, enabling Bangladeshi students to pursue higher studies in Pakistan under a scholarship programme, the government announced.

Under the first phase of the initiative, 500 Bangladeshi students will be enrolled in various universities across Pakistan. These students will receive fully funded placements in undergraduate programmes across multiple cities.

The selection process saw a large number of Bangladeshi candidates participate in entrance tests conducted under the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Chittagong, Dhaka, and Rajshahi.

The scholarship programme has been named the Allama Iqbal Scholarship, in honour of the renowned poet and philosopher, reflecting the strong educational and cultural ties between the two countries.