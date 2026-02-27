Govt orders immediate ban on all drones

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has imposed a nationwide ban on flying drones, including all types of recreational and commercial drones, citing security concerns, ARY News reported. The ban takes effect immediately and will remain in force for 60 days across all provinces.

Authorities have instructed provincial administrations to strictly enforce the order, while law enforcement and intelligence agencies have been exempted. Violations of the restrictions will be punishable under Section 144 of the law and police officers (SHOs) have been authorised to register cases against offenders.

Officials said the move aims to prevent misuse of aerial devices and ensure public safety throughout Pakistan.

Following these directives from the government of Pakistan, the Sindh Home Department has also imposed a ban on drones, UAVs, and quadcopters across the province. The use of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and heli-cams is prohibited in Sindh for 60 days, effective immediately.

Law enforcement and intelligence agencies remain exempt, while all others must comply. Authorities emphasised that the move is designed to enhance security and prevent misuse of aerial technology across the province.

Earlier, Pakistan’s anti-drone defence systems shot down multiple drones in Abbottabad, Swabi, and Nowshera, officials said on Friday.

An attempt by Fitna al-Khwarij, backed by the Afghan Taliban, to carry out attacks using small drones in Abbottabad, Swabi, and Nowshera was foiled, ARY News reported on Friday, citing security sources.

Security sources said the anti-drone systems successfully intercepted and destroyed all incoming drones, adding that no casualties were reported.

The sources said the failed attacks once again exposed the nexus between the Afghan Taliban regime and terrorist activities in Pakistan.