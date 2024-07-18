Pakistan Bar Council demands formation of Constitutional Court

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council has called for the formation of formation of Constitutional Court in the country through a constitutional amendment, ARY News reported.

As per details, the bar council said that the proposed court would exclusively hear political and constitutional cases, providing timely justice to the people.

The Pakistan Bar Council believes that the establishment of a constitutional court would save valuable time and provide swift justice to the common man.

The council has also expressed support for the appointment of ad hoc judges to help expedite the decision-making process in cases.

Currently, a significant amount of the Supreme Court’s time is spent hearing political cases, and the establishment of a constitutional court would help alleviate this burden.

READ: Another judge declines SC ad-hoc judge role

Earlier today, another retired judge Justice Maqbool Baqar declined an offer to serve as an ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court.

Bakar has become the second judge to refuse the appointment as Justice (r) Mushir Alam had turned down the offer to work as an ad hoc judge for a three-year term.

Justice Bakar, and Alam were nominated for the ad hoc position in the upcoming Judi­cial Commission of Pakis­tan (JCP) meeting scheduled for Friday, July 19.

The JCP, chaired by Chief Justice Isa, will consider appointing four retired judges — Mushir Alam, Maqbool Baqar, Mazhar Alam Miankhel and Sardar Tariq Masood — as ad hoc members of the Supreme Court.