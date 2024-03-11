Independent judiciary, media integral to vibrant democracy: PBC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Monday reiterated its unwavering commitment to upholding the independence of the judiciary and ensuring the freedom of expression in Pakistan.

“These foundational principles are integral to a vibrant democracy and are essential for the protection of fundamental rights and the rule of law,” the PBC said in a statement issued today.

According to the statement, PBC Chairman Farooq Hamid Naek and Vice Chairman Riazat Ali Sahar have expressed their concerns that professional journalists who are discharging their duties within the parameters of judiciary are facing threats and impediments against their fundamental rights.

“The council condemns the move to suppress the free and independent journalism voice, through ulterior motives, which is violation of constitutional rights as enshrined in the Constitution i.e. rights to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19 within their professional obligations,” read the statement.

However, the PBC said, it is imperative to clarify that while media independence is paramount, there exists a delicate balance that must be maintained to prevent the dissemination of malicious and slanderous campaigns.

“No individual, including those within the media, should be permitted to engage in unethical practices or levy baseless allegations, particularly against esteemed Judges of the Superior Judiciary,” it said.

The council further stated that it is crucial that judges were able to fulfill their duties impartially, devoid of any influence or bias, and in strict adherence to the law and principles of justice.

“The Pakistan Bar Council remains vigilant in its efforts to defend the independence of the judiciary and the freedom of expression, and it will continue to monitor developments closely and take all necessary steps to uphold these fundamental principles,” the statement concluded.