Pakistan beat Iran to win Asian U16 Volleyball Championship

Nakhon Phanom: Pakistan clinched the title of the Asian U16 Volleyball Championship on Saturday after a thrilling 3-2 victory against Iran in the final, held in Nakhon Phanom, Thailand.

Iran took an early lead by winning the first two sets, but Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback, winning the next three consecutive sets to secure the championship title.

The final scores were 22-25, 21-25, 30-28, 25-21, and 15-10. Muhammad Junaid and Faizanullah were standout performers for Pakistan, displaying exceptional skill and determination.

This is the first time Pakistan has claimed the Asian U16 Volleyball Championship title, marking a major milestone for the sport in the country. This win highlights their growing strength and potential in youth volleyball across Asia.

Earlier in the semi-final, Pakistan had defeated arch-rivals India with a clean sweep of 3-0. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Pakistani team on their historic win, praising their resilience and outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

Read More: New Zealand claims Hockey Nations Cup with win over Pakistan

Earlier, New Zealand secured the Hockey Nations Cup with a commanding victory over Pakistan in the final held at the National Hockey Stadium.

Defending their title, New Zealand dominated the match with the score line remaining 6-2 in their favour. With two goals in the opening quarter and three more in the second half, New Zealand got off to a fast start.

Scott Cosslett scored two goals for New Zealand, and Dylan Thomas, Sean Findlay, Scott Boyd, and Sam Lane each scored one.

Sufyan Khan and Zikriya Hayat both gave Pakistan a goal, but it was unable to cut into New Zealand’s lead.

Pakistan booked their place in the final after edging past France 3-2 in a nerve-racking penalty shootout, following a 3-3 stalemate in regulation time.

