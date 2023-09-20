Pakistan thrash hapless Nepal in Over 40s Global Cup

Pakistan thrashed Nepal by 248 runs in the Over 40s Global Cup in Karachi on Wednesday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Pakistan, batting first, managed 382 on the scoreboard, with Hassan Raza and Amjad Ali scoring centuries.

Hassan Raza top-scored with 154, whereas Amjad Ali made 108 from the side. Kashif Siddique chipped in with his handy 66-run knock.

Nepal were dismissed for just 134 in 36.3 overs. Pakistan’s Mohammad Sami, Abdul Qadir, Haris Ayaz, and Kashif Siddique took two wickets each.

Suman Udaya and Santosh Bhandari scored 26 runs for Nepal each.

It was Pakistan’s second consecutive win in the tournament. They had edged past the United States by one wicket in the opener on Tuesday.