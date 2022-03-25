Pakistan becomes sugar surplus country: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Friday that sugar production was likely to increase by 2 million tons this year from the output of 7.5 million tons recorded last year.

In a tweet, the federal minister said, as a result of the likely increase in sugar production, Pakistan was back to sugar surplus country from deficit.

“The sugar production likely to increase by 2 million tones from last year to 7.5 million tones. As a result, Pakistan is back to sugar surplus country from deficit.”

“Ex-mill sugar prices are now around Rs 81 per kilogram, substantially lower from last year,” he added.

