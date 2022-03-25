Friday, March 25, 2022
type here...
HomeBusiness
Web Desk

Pakistan becomes sugar surplus country: Shaukat Tarin

test

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Friday that sugar production was likely to increase by 2 million tons this year from the output of 7.5 million tons recorded last year.

In a tweet, the federal minister said, as a result of the likely increase in sugar production, Pakistan was back to sugar surplus country from deficit.

“The sugar production likely to increase by 2 million tones from last year to 7.5 million tones. As a result, Pakistan is back to sugar surplus country from deficit.”

READ: IMF LOAN TRANCHE WILL BRING STABILITY TO ECONOMY: SHAUKAT TARIN

“Ex-mill sugar prices are now around Rs 81 per kilogram, substantially lower from last year,” he added.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.