Pakistan begins 2-year term as non-permanent UNSC member

Pakistan has begun its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), replacing Japan, which currently occupies the Asian seat in the Security Council on 1st January, Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to cooperating with all UNSC members and the larger UN membership.

Speaking at a reception he hosted for the heads of the UNSC member states’ resident missions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the deputy prime minister said that Pakistan would endeavor to heal divisions, promote unity, and fulfill the UNSC’s mandate in line with the goals and tenets of the UN Charter.

Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan, which was elected for the seventh time, provided a wealth of expertise and an unflinching dedication to the goals and ideals of the UN Charter to the Security Council.

The deputy prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s contributions to international peace and security, especially through its active role in UN peacekeeping and peacebuilding endeavors worldwide.

He underlined that Pakistan looked forward to seeking just and peaceful resolution of situations on the agenda of the UN Security Council.

“As a member of the Council, Pakistan will continue to oppose the unilateral and illegal use or threat of force; combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations; and support effective UN peacekeeping, and peacebuilding efforts.”

He also expressed gratitude to all UN member states for their resounding support in electing Pakistan to UN Security Council.

Pakistan was elected as as a non-permanent member of the UNSC with a massive majority in June last year.

Pakistan’s earlier terms on the UNSC were in 2012-13, 2003-04, 1993-94, 1983-84, 1976-77, 1968-69 and 1952-53.

“We are grateful to all members of the UN General Assembly for their confidence in Pakistan and for electing it as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. We are also grateful to the members of the Asia-Pacific Group for endorsing Pakistan’s candidature for the Council,” the Foreign Office had stated after the election.