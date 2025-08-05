Pakistan begins voluntary repatriation of POR card-holding Afghan nationals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior has announced the immediate launch of a voluntary repatriation process for Afghan nationals holding Proof of Registration (POR) cards, with a broader return operation set to begin on September 1, 2025.

The decision follows growing national security concerns and increasing pressure on public resources, according to a high-level meeting convened by the Ministry.

A formal notification states that the return process for Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders will continue under the framework of the Inter-Ministerial Return Facilitation Plan (IFRP).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will coordinate with international partners, including the Afghan Interim Government and the UNHCR, to ensure a structured and humane repatriation.

To support the initiative, the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON will provide data of POR cardholders to relevant provincial and district committees. NADRA will oversee the deregistration of returning individuals at transit points and border terminals.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been instructed to facilitate repatriation at designated border crossings. Provincial governments and associated agencies have been directed to complete comprehensive mapping of all POR holders and to develop detailed provincial action plans for repatriation, which are to be submitted to the Ministry of Interior.

Key logistical measures have also been detailed, including the identification of transit areas, transportation, and financial assistance for returning individuals.

Committees at both district and provincial levels will be established to oversee implementation, with control rooms being reactivated for operational monitoring.

Additionally, a dedicated hotline and complaint cell will be set up to address grievances. Daily monitoring of the repatriation progress will be conducted through the Foreign National Security Dashboard (FNSD).

The Ministry has requested all relevant stakeholders to immediately update and share the contact details of their focal persons, while a Section Officer for Security has been appointed as the central liaison for coordination.