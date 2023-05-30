Pakistan, Belarus agree to build beneficial partnership for prosperity

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Belarus have agreed to build a comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership that “contributes to the prosperity and wellbeing of the people of both the countries”, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a joint press conference along with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that both countries were mutually agreed to undertake practical measures in transforming the profound goodwill shared between governments and people into a tangible cooperation across various domains.

FM Bilawal said the long term goals for Pakistan-Belarus partnership include strengthening economic ties, expanding trade and commerce, fostering scientific collaboration, enhancing defence cooperation, promoting cultural exchanging and deepening people to people contacts.

He said one key outcome of this visit is the signing of an agreement between the governments of Pakistan and Belarus on the abolition of visas for the holders of diplomatic and official passports.

He said this landmark agreement will facilitate travel and exchanges between our countries. He further said that an agreement was also signed between the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and Belarus Institute of Strategic studies.

The Foreign Minister was of the view that such agreements facilitate exchanges and research and lay the foundation of stronger academic cooperation between the two nations.

He said Pakistan was committed to maintaining high level engagements and visits with Belarus to further strengthen our bilateral relations and building trade as economic ties remains a priority area for us.

He recalled that the two countries recently held sixth ministerial commission, which explored cooperation in a number of areas, particularly industrial production and agricultural equipment and science.

Bilawal Bhutto also expressed the confidence and the resolve to move forward in fostering cooperation and friendship between the people of Pakistan and Belarus

Speaking on the occasion, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said enhancing trade and economic cooperation is of utmost importance for both the countries. He said Pakistan has great potential for investment and business activities.

Sergei Aleinik said Belarus was committed to further develop and fortify the existing sustainable relations with Pakistan. He said his country was ready to extend cooperation in the agricultural sector.

e also commended Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region. He said Pakistan is our reliable partner and this partnership will definitely grow further in future.

On the occasion, different agreements and Memorandums of Understanding, including visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and service passports, were also signed.