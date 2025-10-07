Which airline is the most reliable in Pakistan?

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has released a six-month performance ranking report for domestic airlines, covering the period from January 1 to June 30, 2025, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) report evaluates airlines based on flight cancellations and on-time performance.

According to the PCAA report, Fly Jinnah topped the list with the lowest flight cancellation rate, recording a flight regularity of 95.46 percent, the highest among domestic carriers.

AirSial secured the second position, while the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), ranked third. Airblue and Serene Air were placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

In terms of on-time performance, AirSial emerged as the best-performing airline, followed by Fly Jinnah in second place, PIA in third, and Airblue in fourth. Serene Air remained at the bottom of the list for punctuality as well.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) report reflects growing competition among domestic airlines, with private carriers outperforming the national airline in both reliability and punctuality.

Also Read: CAA suspends Serene Air’s flight operations

Earlier, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) had suspended Serene Air’s flight operations, citing non-compliance with aviation safety regulations.

The CAA stated that Serene Air has failed to maintain the required operational standards and currently does not have even a single airworthy aircraft available for service. As a result, the authority has also ordered the airline to return its Air Operator Certificate.

The notification underlined that Serene Air has been unable to ensure full compliance with the mandatory safety and operational requirements for commercial flights.

In response, the airline management explained that one of its aircraft had been grounded in Saudi Arabia after a bird strike incident. The company has requested the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to allow it to operate special flights to bring back stranded passengers from Saudi Arabia.

The decision has raised concerns among passengers, as Serene Air was operating several domestic and international routes before the suspension.