Pakistan seeks to expand rice exports to Philippines

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has geared up efforts to increase rice exports to the Philippines, with the issue discussed during a meeting between Federal Commerce Minister of Pakistan, Jam Kamal Khan and the Philippine ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Emmanuel R. Fernandez.

The meeting was held with a focus on enhancing Pakistan’s rice exports to the Philippine market. The commerce minister highlighted the country’s surplus rice stocks and its capacity to meet international quality standards.

He said the government had introduced measures to help exporters remain price-competitive, including financial support mechanisms where necessary.

He also conveyed the Prime Minister’s keen interest in identifying priority markets for Pakistan’s rice exports and formally requested the Philippine leadership to consider additional procurement from Pakistan.

Jamal Kamal Khan noted that global rice markets have become more competitive following the return of major suppliers, putting pressure on prices. To address this, the Government of Pakistan has developed a mechanism to ensure benchmark price competitiveness, including financial bridging where required, so that Pakistani rice remains competitive while assuring buyers of quality and quantity.

He emphasized that if Pakistan is able to closely match prevailing market prices, there is strong scope for expanding bilateral rice trade through institutional engagement between relevant authorities of both countries.

The Philippines has been identified by Pakistan as a key partner for rice exports, particularly ahead of upcoming procurement tenders. Jam Kamal stressed that timely coordination could help secure mutually beneficial arrangements.

Ambassador Dr. Emmanuel R. Fernandez has welcomed Pakistan’s proactive outreach, describing it as a positive step toward deepening bilateral trade and investment ties.

He noted that Pakistan has historically been among the Philippines’ top three rice suppliers and said there was potential to increase its market share.

He informed that the forthcoming session of the Pakistan–Philippines Joint Economic Commission (JEC), expected to be held in February, would place rice trade high on its agenda.

Both sides also reviewed progress on a draft memorandum of understanding aimed at establishing a multi-year, government-to-government rice procurement framework. It was also noted that technical teams are in close coordination, with a Pakistani delegation scheduled to engage with Philippine counterparts to expedite finalization of the MoU ahead of upcoming tenders.

Tariff issues and cost competitiveness were also discussed in the meeting, with Pakistani officials emphasising that an early agreement could help manage surplus supplies and ensure continuity of exports. The Pakistani side underscored that early conclusion of the MoU would help manage surplus stocks and ensure continuity of supply to the Philippine market.

In addition to rice, the Commerce Minister briefly highlighted Pakistan’s interest in expanding exports of kinnow (mandarin) to the Philippines and requested that related tariff issues be considered through appropriate institutional forums, including the JEC.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination through diplomatic and commercial channels to translate discussions into concrete outcomes, reflecting the shared objective of strengthening Pakistan–Philippines trade relations in priority agricultural commodities.