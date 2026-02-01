Pakistan bowl out India for 252 in U19 World Cup clash

Abdul Subhan took a three-wicket haul as Pakistan restricted India from posting a daunting total in the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup clash here at the Queens Sports Club on Sunday.

Put into bat first, India innings folded for 252 in 49.4 overs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Aaron George provided India a rapid start, adding 47 for the opening wicket in the first 7.4 overs.

Sooryavanshi remained the core aggressor, striking a six and five fours in his 30 from 22. However, Mohammad Sayyam provided Pakistan with a much-needed breakthrough as India lost both openers in the same over.

The right-arm pacer first removed Sooryavanshi, who was caught, and followed it by George’s wicket.

India were further in dire straits as their skipper Ayush Mhatre was sent packing for a duck. Thus, the men in blue were reduced to 47-3 in 8.1 overs.

Playing XIs

Pakistan XI: 1 Hamza Zahoor (wk), 2 Sameer Minhas, 3 Usman Khan, 4 Ahmed Hussain, 5 Farhan Yousaf (capt), 6 Huzaifa Ahsan, 7 Ali Hassan Baloch, 8 Abdul Subhan, 9 Momin Qamar, 10 Mohammad Sayyam, 11 Ali Raza

India XI: 1 Aaron George, 2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 3 Ayush Mhatre (capt), 4 Vihaan Malhotra, 5 Abhigyan Kundu (wk), 6 Vedant Trivedi, 7 RS Ambrish, 8 Kanishk Chouhan, 9 Khilan Patel, 10 Henil Patel, 11 Deepesh Devendran