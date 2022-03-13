Rumman Raees shares update on daughter Roha’s condition

Pakistan bowler Rumman Raees announced his daughter Roha is recovering well from injuries she sustained due to fall from the first floor.

The two-year-old reportedly got injured after falling from the first floor of the house. She was rushed to a private hospital and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for treatment.

He shared an update on the little one’s condition. He thanked the people for their prayers and for reaching out to him.

Alhumdullilah Roha is recovering well, aap sub ki duaon se InshAllah jald mukamal sehatyaab hojayegi. I have seen msgs, comments, news, & articles for the well-being of my daughter and I can’t thank you all enough for that. It really means alot for me and my family. Shukriya! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7UJLbNcpoO — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) March 13, 2022

“Alhumdullilah Roha is recovering well By the grace of God” aap sub ki duaon se InshAllah jald mukamal sehatyaab hojayegi. I have seen msgs, comments, news, & articles for the well-being of my daughter and I can’t thank you all enough for that. It really means alot for me and my family. Shukriya! 🙏” he wrote.

The Karachi-born is not been a part of the Pakistan side for quite some time. He has represented Pakistan in 17 limited-overs (ODI and T20I) international games with 22 wickets to his name.

The cricketer takes part in philanthropic work. He is the founder of Rumman Raees Foundation, an organization that helps and provides food to the needy.

He put his debut cap, cricket bat and his PSL jersey shirt on auction to raise money.

