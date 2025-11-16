Pakistan bowlers dominate as Sri Lanka dismissed for 211

Pakistan’s bowling unit delivered another clinical performance as they bundled out Sri Lanka for 211 in 45.2 overs in the third ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Sri Lanka opted to bat and made a stable start through Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara, but Pakistan struck at regular intervals to take full control of the innings.

The opening pair had added 55 runs when Haris Rauf provided the breakthrough, removing Nissanka for 24 off 27 (4 fours).

Soon after, Mohammad Wasim Jr sent Mishara back for 29 off 30 (5 fours), ending another promising stand.

Stand-in skipper Kusal Mendis partnered with Sadeera Samarawickrama to rebuild with a 43-run partnership, but Wasim struck again, dismissing Mendis for 34 off 54 and putting Pakistan firmly on top at 112-3.

Young left-arm spinner Faisal Akram tightened the screws by removing Kamindu Mendis (10), before Faheem Ashraf added to Sri Lanka’s woes by dismissing Janith Liyanage (4), leaving the visitors struggling at 143-5.

Samarawickrama fought hard and held the innings together, but fell just two short of a half-century, dismissed by Akram for 48 off 65.

Shaheen Afridi struck to remove Maheesh Theekshana (7), while Wasim Jr returned for his third wicket, yorking Jeffrey Vandersay (4).

Pavan Rathnayake provided late resistance with 32 off 38 (2 fours, 1 six), helping Sri Lanka cross 200, but Rauf removed Pramod Madushan (7) before Rathnayake was run out by Saim Ayub to close the innings.