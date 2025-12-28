Pakistan, Brazil vow to expand collaboration in livestock sector

Under the facilitation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Pakistan and Brazil have agreed to expand collaboration in the livestock, dairy, and meat industries.

Both countries plan to establish a joint working group aimed at improving meat processing, feedlot fattening, and traceability systems.

They have also committed to introducing advanced Brazilian genetics and modern technology to modernize Pakistan’s dairy sector.

Officials noted that these reforms will enhance food security, create employment opportunities, and strengthen Pakistan’s export potential.

The SIFC’s proactive initiatives are positioning Pakistan’s livestock and meat sector with a stronger global identity, competitive edge, and increased investor confidence.

Meanwhile, the import of high-quality cattle from Brazil has already begun. “The import is part of the Green Pakistan Livestock Initiative (GPLI), which aims to enhance local livestock quality and productivity,” said Dr Muhammad Junaid, a consultant at the Federal Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Talking to Wealth Pakistan, he said this step is intended to integrate Pakistani and Brazilian breeds in order to strengthen the genetic pool of local livestock.

He hoped that the cross-breeding would help improve the lactation potential of the non-descript cows that form about 45% of total cattle population in Pakistan.