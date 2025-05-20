Pakistan briefs Arab Group’s envoys on Indian aggression

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad briefed in New York the Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives of the Arab Group on the prevailing regional situation in South Asia.

He informed the Arab Group that Pakistan’s response to the blatant act of aggression by India was measured and proportionate, in exercise of its right to self-defense under the Charter.

He said that the Indian actions including the unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty were provocative and escalatory, and in gross violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Pakistan Ambassador Asim Iftikhar expressed Pakistan’s commitment to upholding the ceasefire and taking all necessary steps towards de-escalation and regional stability.

He underscored that rhetoric from the Indian leaders was inflammatory.

He made it categorically clear that there cannot be lasting peace in South Asia without resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiris.

Earlier, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said both Pakistan and China are working for regional peace and are united in the fight against terrorism.

In an exclusive interview to China Media Group, DG ISPR said Pakistan and China are responsible global players with a shared priority: the welfare of their people.

“Prosperity always comes through peace and stability,” he said.

