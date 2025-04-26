Pakistan briefs Chinese, SCO officials on evolving ‘regional situation’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani officials have briefed Executive Director (ED) Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Chinese Ambassador on the evolving situation in the region.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong of China Saturday called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and they exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and agreed to maintain close communication and coordination.

During the meeting, they also reaffirmed the all-weather strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

ED Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of SCO calls on CJCSC

Meanwhile, Executive Director (ED) Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Major General Ularbek Sharsheyev called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) here Saturday at Joint Staff Headquarters in RAWALPINDI.

During the meeting, both sides discussed evolving security dynamics in the region and collaborative measures to enhance counter terrorism cooperation, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The CJCSC acknowledged the efforts of SCO (RATS) for promoting regional cooperation to fight the menace of terrorism and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to ensuring sustainable peace at the regional and global levels.

Visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, it further said.

Meawhile, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday while reiterating Pakistan’s strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, said that Pakistan as a responsible country was open to participate ‘in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation’ into Pahalgam incident, ARY News reported.

He said contrary to it on the Eastern border, their neighbour continued a pattern of exploitation and levelling of baseless allegations and false accusations without credible investigation or verifiable evidences in the recent tragedy of Pahalgam which was ‘yet another example of this perpetual blame game which must come to a grinding halt.’

Addressing a passing out parade of Pakistan Military Academy cadets, the prime minister said that water had been a vital national interest of Pakistan and lifeline for its 240 million people and “Let there be no doubt at all that its availability would be safeguarded at all costs and circumstances.”

In an apparent reference to India’s announcement of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, the prime minister said “Any attempt to stop, reduce and divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty will be responded to with full force and might and no one should remain under any kind of false impression and confusion.”