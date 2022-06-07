Pakistan briefs OIC envoys on derogatory remarks by BJP officials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood has briefed the OIC Ambassadors in Islamabad on the derogatory remarks made against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by leaders of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO), the foreign secretary highlighted Organisation of Islamic Council’s (OIC) role in promoting the rights and fundamental freedoms of the Muslim Ummah around the world.

The foreign secretary added that the strong reaction from the OIC countries to such totally unacceptable actions was natural, given the Muslims’ love and reverence for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Sohail Mahmood underlined the importance for the international community to take cognizance of the rising tide of Islamophobia in India.

He added that India must be held accountable for stifling the rights of its religious minorities, especially the Muslim population, which is the victim of hate speech, persecution and violence perpetrated under state patronage.

A day earlier, Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d’ Affaires and conveyed categorical rejection and strong condemnation of the highly derogatory remarks made by two senior officials of BJP about the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The foreign office spokesman in a statement shared that it was conveyed that these remarks are totally unacceptable and have not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of Muslims across the world.

The Indian diplomat was further told that Pakistan deplores the belated and perfunctory disciplinary actions taken by the BJP government against the said officials, which cannot assuage the pain caused to the Muslims.

