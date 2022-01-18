Pakistan, Britain agree to sign extradition treaty soon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Britain have agreed to sign bilateral agreements between the two countries including an extradition treaty for the exchange of convicted prisoners soon, ARY NEWS reported.

It was decided after a meeting between Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and British High Commissioner Christian Turner where they discussed matters of mutual interest and reviewed agreements regarding repatriation and exchange of convicted citizens of both countries.

They agreed that the extradition treaty should be signed immediately and is in the mutual interest of both countries. The two also agreed that these accords would help bilateral relations to grow and further strengthen.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that Pakistan enjoys longstanding relations with Britain and they value their relationship with the Kingdom.

“Pakistani-origin British citizens are our valuable asset and play their role in the promoting relations between the two countries,” he said.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner said that they enjoy a friendly and multilateral relationship with Pakistan and lauded the role Pakistan played in the evacuation of foreigners and Afghan citizens from Afghanistan after a Taliban takeover.

According to a report yesterday, a draft of Pak-UK extradition treaty will be presented before the federal cabinet for final approval after more consultation with the United Kingdom.

This was decided in a meeting of the special ministerial committee chaired by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. The committee decided to sign the extradition pact with the UK in the best interest of Pakistan.

If Pakistan succeeds in signing this accord, it will join the club of over 100 countries that have such an agreement with the United Kingdom and both the countries can exchange convicted prisoners.

However, the agreement will only allow the repatriation of those citizens who have been sentenced by the courts of law.

