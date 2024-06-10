Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Amendment Bill 2024 passed in NA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Amendment Bill 2024 passed during the National Assembly (NA) session, marking an important step towards meeting the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ARY News reported on Monday.

The composition of the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Board has been revised to include representation from all four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.

A major change introduced by the bill is the process for appointing the Director General of PBC.

The board, now inclusive of all regional representations, will recommend a candidate for this position.

The federal government will then make the appointment based on the board’s recommendation.