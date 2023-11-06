Kohat: Social media craze takes lives of two young brothers

KOHAT: Two brothers lost their lives while filming a video for TikTok in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per details, the two brothers were filming a video for a social media short-video app when one of them fired a bullet accidentally which resulted in the death of his brother.

The teenage boy then committed suicide by shooting himself out of fear of his parents.

The police officials said that the 11 and 12-year-old brothers hailed from Khanewal Punjab and their dead bodies were shifted to the divisional headquarter hospital.

On October 26, TikTok the leading destination for short videos, released its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the second quarter of 2023 (April-June 2023), furthering its dedication to combat misinformation and creating a safe and inclusive space.

The report underscores TikTok’s ongoing commitment to earning trust through accountability and maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for its community.

During Q2 2023, a total of 106,476,032 videos were removed globally, which accounts for approximately 0.7% of all videos uploaded to TikTok. Out of these, 66,440,775 videos were removed through automated systems, while 6,750,002 videos were restored after review.

In Pakistan, 14,141,581 videos were removed for violating Community Guidelines in Q2 2023. Alongside addressing Community Guidelines violations, TikTok proactively targeted spam accounts and associated content, taking preventive measures to curb the creation of automated spam accounts.