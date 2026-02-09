Pakistan Business Forum demands Govt to regulate milk prices

LAHORE: Pakistan Business Forum on Monday demanded of the government to regulate the dairy companies and milk prices.

The PBF in a statement said that dairy products are daily necessities but having no checks over their prices.

PBF chief organizer Ahmed Jawad has said that the milk being sold Rs 360 to 380 per litre in the retail market. “Even the GST removed, the milk price still remains at Rs 305 to 315 per litre”.

The purchase costs of the milk with logistics remain Rs 180 per litre, PBF official stated.

“Tetra Pak milk price in neighboring India and Bangladesh remains between Rs 250 to 270 per litre,” he said.

PBF stated that dairy companies income remains between Rs 60 billion to 100 billion.

A basic necessity like milk, is going out of the access of the general public, business forum said.

The body demanded of the government to restrict GST on dairy products to seven percent and with immediate intervention bring the milk price down by 50 rupees.