ECP receives monitoring wing report on by-election results

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has received the monitoring wing’s report on the recent by-elections, providing detailed results and voter turnout figures.

The monitoring report offers an overview of voting patterns and turnout across the constituencies, helping the Election Commission of Pakistan assess the conduct and transparency of the by-elections.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the majority of seats in the recently held by-elections on the NA and Punjab Assembly seats, according to unofficial and unconfirmed reports.

The polling for the by-elections on the seats was held on Sunday under strict security steps.

NA-96 Faisalabad:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Bilal Chaudhry secured 92,001 votes to grab the NA-96 Faisalabad seat. His opponent, independent candidate Malik Nawab Sher, received 42,537 votes.

NA-104 Faisalabad:

PML-N’s Raja Daniyal won with 52,791 votes, while independent Rana Adnan Javed secured at 19,262 votes.

NA-18 Haripur:

Babar Nawaz Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz received 163,996 votes, while independent candidate Sheharnaz Ayub finished second with 120,220 votes.

NA-129 Lahore:

Hafiz Muhammad Nauman of PML-N won with 63,441 votes, defeating independent Arslan Ahmed, who garnered 29,099 votes.

NA-143 Sahiwal:

PML-N’s Chaudhry Tufail Jutt secured 136,313 votes against independent Zarar Akbar’s 13,120 votes.

NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan:

Mahmood Qadir Laghari won with 82,413 votes, while PPP’s Dost Muhammad Khosa received 49,262 votes.

Punjab Assembly constituencies:

PP-87 Mianwali:

Ali Haider Noor Khan Niazi of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz won the seat previously held by former opposition leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar, securing 67,986 votes. Independent candidate Muhammad Ayaz Khan Niazi finished second with 3,310 votes.

PP-98 Faisalabad-1:

PML-N’s Azad Ali Tabassum claimed 44,388 votes to defeat independent candidate Muhammad Ajmal, who received 35,245 votes.

PP-115 Faisalabad-18:

Muhammad Tahir Parvez of PML-N led with 49,049 votes, while independent candidate Muhammad Asghar managed 18,098 votes.

PP-116 Faisalabad-19:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ahmed Shaharyar, son-in-law of Prime Minister’s Advisor Rana Sanaullah, won with 48,824 votes. Independent Malik Asghar Ali Qaiser came second with 11,429 votes. The seat was vacated following the disqualification of PTI’s Ismail Sila.

PP-203 Sahiwal-6:

PML-N’s Muhammad Hanif emerged victorious with 46,900 votes, defeating independent candidate Falak Sher, who secured 10,895 votes.

PP-73 Sargodha:

Sultan Ali Ranjha of PML-N won with 71,770 votes, while independent Mehr Mohsin finished second with 12,970 votes.

PP-269 Muzaffargarh-2:

In a notable exception, PPP’s Mian Alimdar Abbas Qureshi won the seat with 55,611 votes, defeating PML-N candidates and other contenders.