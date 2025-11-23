Polling for by-elections in National Assembly, PA constituencies underway

Polling is being held today for by-elections in six National Assembly (NA) and seven Punjab Assembly (PA) constituencies on Sunday under strict security measures.

The polling will continue till five in the evening without any break.

The district administration, in coordination with the Election Commission, has made comprehensive arrangements for logistics and transport to ensure a smooth and orderly polling process.

For the National Assembly, voting will be held in NA-18 Haripur, NA-96 Faisalabad, NA-104 Faisalabad, NA-129 Lahore, NA-143 Sahiwal, and NA-185 D.G. Khan, while polling for provincial assembly seats will be held in PP-73 Sargodha, PP-87 Mianwali, PP-98 Faisalabad, PP-115 Faisalabad, PP-116 Faisalabad, PP-203 Sahiwal and PP-269 Muzaffargarh.

The constituencies fell vacant following the disqualification of a number of lawmakers in connection with cases stemming from the May 9 events.

Personnel of Pakistan Army have also been deployed to maintain security during the by-elections.

ECP Code of Conduct for media

The ECP has issued a code of conduct for the media on the by-elections.

According to the ECP spokesman, the unofficial results will be aired minimum after an hour at the end of the polling.

The results must be mentioned that this is not final, the spokesman said.

Only Returning Officer (RO) will be responsible for issuing final and official results of the by-elections.