Pakistan CAA responds to EASA’s risk alert for flight operations

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has responded to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) risk alert for flight operations and said that Pakistani airspace is safe for all kinds of aircraft operations, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Earlier, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) had advised airlines not to fly below FL 260 altitude while flying over Lahore and Karachi due to the “current security situation in Pakistan”.

The Pakistan CAA was responding to a ‘Conflict Zone Information Bulletin’ issued by the EASA on July 28.

The CAA spokesperson clarified in its written response, “Pakistan Airspace (Karachi and Lahore FIRs) is safe for all types of Aircraft operations including arrivals and departures.

“Contrary to references depicted In the CZIB by EASA, UK has removed Waming about Pakistan Airspace from UK AIP Page 1.1 dated 15 June, 2023 and currently British Airways is undertaking schedule operations to/from Islamabad.”

“No element in Pakistan has access to anti- aircraft weaponry, especially MANPADS. There is no conflict zone in Pakistan Airspace as such no risk exists to the flight safety. The formation issued by Germany vide AIC 12/23 dated 13 July, 2023, France vide AIC 24/22 dated 24″ November, 2022 and EASA CZIB (Conflict Zone Information Bulletin) dated 28 July, 2023 on pretext of risk to Civil Aviation below FL260 is unilateral and unfounded,” it added.

Earlier, it was learnt that EASA in its latest advisory noted that “there is a continued possible threat to civil aviation resulting in a high risk to operation at altitudes below FL 260”.

EASA has advised air operators to take this information and any other relevant information into account in their own risk assessments, alongside any available guidance or directions from their national authority as appropriate.

Meanwhile, Aircraft Owners and Operators Association of Pakistan (AOOA) rejected the EU’s advisory.

“AOOA disagree with the advisory of EASA as it’s just over boarding and creating an excuse to exclude Pakistan from an economic activity by creating scares.”

“Not only the airspace but all the airports in Pakistan are safe for flight operations and several commercial and private flights operate in Pakistan on daily basis,” it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the agency had also issued a similar advisory in November last year.