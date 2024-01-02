CAA ‘takes’ major step to enhance security at major airports

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has taken major steps to enhance security measures at the major airports and decided to install 28 modern baggage scanning machines, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that CAA is importing state-of-the-art baggage scanning machines at major airports in Pakistan.

The latest machines will be handed over to the Air Security Force (ASF) in February 2024. The sources further said, the older baggage machines will be replaced gradually.

On August 31, 2023, the state-of-the-art baggage scanning machine was installed at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

UK’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott inaugurated the scanning machine at the airport and attended a ceremony in this regard.

Passengers travelling to the UK will now benefit from the advanced capabilities of this state-of-the-art scanning machine, which will efficiently and comprehensively scan their baggage for enhanced security.

After Karachi, a state-of-the-art baggage scanning machine was installed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

UK’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott will inaugurate the scanning machine at the airport, said Director CAA Shahid Qadir.