Govt approves army, civil armed forces deployment for by-election security

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces on the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for security duties during the upcoming by-elections, ARY News reported.

According to the ECP, the Army and Civil Armed Forces will be deployed from November 22 to 24, while they will perform security duties specifically for the November 23 by-elections in designated constituencies.

The commission stated that military personnel will serve as second- and third-tier responders in the assigned areas. During election duty, the Pakistan Army will exercise powers under the Anti-Terrorism Act, enabling them to take necessary security measures.

The ECP further confirmed that the deployed officers have also been granted First Class Magistrate powers to ensure swift action in case of any violations.

Under the official notification, the Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces have been empowered to maintain law and order throughout the electoral process, ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for voters and polling staff.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had taken serious notice of the recent remarks made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and had called an emergency meeting to review the situation.

According to reports, the Commission will examine possible legal action over the statements delivered during a public gathering in Havellian.

The controversy began when Sohail Afridi addressed a crowd in Havellian during the ongoing by-election campaign. During his speech, he reportedly used language that the Election Commission of Pakistan considers threatening, hostile, and aimed at influencing government employees on election duty.

Sources inside the Commission say the tone and content of his remarks raised red flags, especially because such comments came from a sitting chief minister.

According to initial assessments, Sohail Afridi made multiple comments related to the responsibilities of government officials during the by-election, and these comments were seen as an attempt to pressure administrative staff.

The ECP believes the words used by the chief minister may amount to intimidation, which is a direct violation of the election code of conduct.

Authorities familiar with the matter say the Commission is particularly concerned because the remarks came from someone holding the province’s highest executive office.

The ECP has stressed that no public official, including Sohail Afridi, can interfere with election staff or attempt to influence the process in any manner. The emergency meeting is expected to review recordings of the speech and determine whether a formal notice or disciplinary action should be issued.