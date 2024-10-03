Pakistan calls for de-escalation in Middle East

Pakistan has reiterated its call for de-escalation of hostilities and conflict resolution in the Middle East.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch expressed deep concern over the escalating hostilities in the Middle East, and urged all parties to prioritize peace.

She said in recent months, Israel has increasingly acted in violation of international law and the UN Charter resulting in grave humanitarian crisis.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the recent invasion of Lebanon has further intensified these tensions, affecting the lives of innocent civilians.

She said the people of Palestine, Lebanon, and the wider region deserve to live free from fear and violence.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan reiterates its call for the UN Security Council to uphold peace and security in the region, safeguard Lebanon’s sovereignty, and put an end to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The Middle East is witnessing increasing escalation, specially after Iran’s missile attack on Israel to avenge martyrdom of Hamas political wing chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah secretary general, Hassan Nasrallah.

Iran on Tuesday fired over 200 missiles at various targets in Israel.

Israeli PM Netanyahu has vowed to avenge the attack, while Iran has warned Israeli government of more ‘destructive’ response in case of any attack on its soil.