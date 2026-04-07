Pakistan urges dialogue as UN discusses Iran crisis

NEW YORK: The United Nations Security Council convened an important meeting on the evolving situation in Iran, where Pakistan reiterated its strong call for dialogue and diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation in the region, ARY News reported.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar, addressed the session and stressed that war is not a solution to any conflict. He said that opening the path for negotiations has now become essential to ensure peace and stability.

Emphasizing Pakistan’s position, Asim Iftikhar stated that the Iran issue, like other regional disputes, must be resolved through talks rather than military confrontation. He urged that diplomacy and dialogue be given more time and space to work, noting that Pakistan supports peaceful means to address tensions.

The Pakistani envoy highlighted that the international community should focus its efforts on preventing further escalation of hostilities. He warned that continued conflict would lead to the loss of innocent lives and further damage to civilian infrastructure.

Asim Iftikhar also reiterated that Pakistan respects the sovereignty and security of all friendly nations in the region and believes that every country has a role to play in maintaining regional peace. He stressed the need for all sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could widen the conflict.

Pakistan’s efforts for peace were acknowledged and appreciated during the meeting, with Islamabad maintaining a consistent stance that hostilities must cease immediately to allow space for negotiations.

The Security Council session comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with growing international concern over the risk of further escalation. Pakistan continues to advocate for diplomacy as the only viable path forward.