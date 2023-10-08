Pakistan calls for immediate end to violence by Israeli occupation forces

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Sunday said Pakistan is deeply concerned by the escalating hostility in the Middle East and the loss of innocent lives.

In a tweet, he said we stand in solidarity with Palestinians and call for an immediate end to the violence and oppression by Israeli occupation forces.

Jalil Abbas Jilani said a viable and sovereign State of Palestine must be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders and UN resolutions.

He said the international community needs to intervene to bring an end to the conflict, protect civilians, and work towards a lasting peace in the Middle East.

Fighting between Israeli forces and the Palestinian group Hamas raged Sunday, with hundreds killed on both sides after a surprise attack on Israel prompted Benjamin Netanyahu to warn they were “embarking on a long and difficult war”.

The conflict’s bloodiest escalation in decades saw Hamas carry out a massive rocket barrage and ground, air and sea offensive early Saturday that Israel’s army said had killed more than 200 Israelis and wounded 1,000.