Pakistan calls for immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

RIYADH: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar said that Pakistan calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, ARY News reported.

Addressing the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, PM Kakar urged that humanitarian aid must be allowed to the people of Gaza immediately.

PM Kakar stated that the situation in Gaz demands the need for immediate talk as Israel has illegally occupied the Palestinian territory.

He has underscored the urgency of bringing an end to Israel’s campaign of terror with an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and lifting of the siege of Gaza.

The Prime Minister said lifting of siege is inevitable for rapid and unhindered humanitarian and relief assistance for the people of Gaza.

Strongly condemning the incessant and brutal Israeli aggression and inhumane blockade of Gaza, the Prime Minister stressed that the Israeli occupation forces are acting in clear violation of international humanitarian and human rights law.

He said indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force by Israel amounted to war crimes and crimes against humanity. He called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar underlined that the root cause of the current situation is the perennial settler colonialism and denial of the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity and support for the Palestinian people for their right to self-determination.

The Prime Minister reiterated that an early establishment of a viable, secure, contiguous and sovereign state of Palestine on the basis of pre-June 1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, is the only guarantee for lasting peace and security in the region.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman asserted that Israel bears responsibility for “crimes committed against Palestinian people”, calling for an end to the siege of the Gaza Strip.

Speaking during the summit, Prince Mohammed described the war as “a humanitarian catastrophe that exposes the failure of the Security Council and the international community to curb the blatant Israeli violations.”

The war in Gaza

The emergency meeting of the Arab League and the OIC comes after Hamas’ October 7 attacks that Israeli officials say left about 1,400 people dead.

Israel’s subsequent aerial and ground attacks have killed more than 11,000 people, mostly civilians and many of them children, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Palestinian health ministry said a baby died in an incubator at Gaza’s largest hospital after the facility lost power, and another person was killed by an Israel’s shell in intensive care.

“The situation is worse than anyone can imagine. We are besieged inside the Al Shifa Medical Complex, and the occupation has targeted most of the buildings inside,” said Qidra, who represents the health ministry in Gaza.

The Israel’s military said that Hamas fighters have placed command centres under Shifa hospital and others in Gaza, making them vulnerable to being considered military targets.

Hamas has denied using civilians as human shields and health officials say growing numbers of Israeli strikes on or near hospitals put at risk patients, medical staff and thousands of evacuees who have taken shelter in and near their buildings.