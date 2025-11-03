Pakistan, Canada finalize first round of FIPA talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Canada have successfully concluded the first round of negotiations for the Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA), marking a key step toward strengthening bilateral economic and investment cooperation.

According to the statement, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan, and The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, held a productive bilateral call on October 30, reaffirming the strong and enduring ties between Pakistan and Canada and emphasizing the importance of deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Pakistan and Canada agreed to facilitate the export of Canadian canola to Pakistan, recognizing the significant potential of Pakistan’s expanding market for this Canadian commodity.

The Ministers welcomed the successful conclusion of the first round of negotiations toward a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA). Led by the Honourable Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Federal Minister for Investment of Pakistan, and the Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade of Canada, the FIPA is an important priority which reflects both countries’ dedication to fostering a stable and transparent investment environment.

Both sides also expressed keen interest in expanding bilateral cooperation on energy security and critical minerals, recognizing the strong and growing role of Canadian companies in achieving Pakistan’s ambitious mineral development goals and harnessing its clean energy potential.

The Ministers also looked ahead to the upcoming 6th round of bilateral consultations, which will serve as a platform to advance shared priorities, reinforce government-to-government and private sector linkages, and explore new avenues for strategic collaboration.

Pakistan and Canada remain committed to working together to promote peace, prosperity, and inclusive growth, both bilaterally and on the global stage.

Pakistan, Canada to boost agri cooperation

Earlier, Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain met Canadian High Commissioner Tarik Ali Khan to enhance agricultural cooperation and trade in agri-products.

Both sides agreed to strengthen collaboration in canola imports, seed development, livestock breeding, and food safety. The Minister highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to promote canola cultivation and diversify edible oil imports, while Canada expressed readiness to resume GMO canola trade and share expertise in agri-technology.

They also agreed to form a Joint Working Group to advance cooperation in certification, market access, and technology transfer for sustainable agricultural growth.