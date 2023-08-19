Caretaker govt committed to financial prudence: PM Anwaarul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday said that in the midst of economic challenges, their unwavering commitment to financial prudence stood strong.

Talking to X (formerly Twitter), the caretaker prime minister said that from vendors to lawyers, farmers to engineers, artists to doctors, and every other segment of the society, their contribution propelled the ‘Pakistani Dream’.

“Together, with this diverse support, we are journeying towards a brighter and more prosperous future for our nation,” PM Anwaarul Haq wrote in the tweet.

The post also carried a short video clip of an address by the caretaker prime minister to the cabinet members regarding financial discipline during a maiden meeting held on Friday.

Meanwhile, PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar also met Caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali.

The prime minister said said that the government would ensure implementation of reforms in the power and energy sectors of the country.

PM Anwaar said that reforms in the energy and power sectors of the country were critical to the national economic stability and development.

He also extended his good wishes and congratulations to Muhammad Ali on assuming the responsibilities.