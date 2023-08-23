Caretaker PM launches countrywide monsoon plantation drive

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday launched the countrywide monsoon plantation drive, ARY News reported.

Addressing the launching ceremony of monsoon plantation drive, the caretaker PM urged all the political parties and intelligentsia to take climate change as a national cause and make it part of every discourse.

“The climate change advocacy should be taken as a national cause. I request all the political parties, intelligentsia and civil society to make the climate change part of every discourse,” the prime minister said.

PM Kakar further said Pakistan faced the consequences in the form of floods last year despite just one percent of its contribution towards the mismanagement of climate change.

He said it was high time the country contributed to mitigating the ills done to climate change and urged the global community to play its part by providing the required support in resources and attention.

He said unfortunately Islamic beliefs had been confined to just worship which otherwise was just one aspect. Islam also preached human rights as well as the protection of natural habitats, he added.

Calling the abuse of natural habitat a denial of blessing and a crime, he viewed that intervention and rearrangement of climate change disturbed nature’s soul which resulted in natural calamities like floods and tsunamis.

“The natural disasters are the expression of nature’s discomfort,” he remarked.