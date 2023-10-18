Pakistan carries out successful flight test of Ababeel Weapon System

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful test flight of the Ababeel Weapon System, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to military’s media wing, the test flight was aimed at re-validating various design, technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems of the weapon system.

“The missile system was aimed at strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region through the operationalization of Full Spectrum Deterrence in the overall construct of Credible Minimum Deterrence,” it said.

The launch ceremony was witnessed by General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and senior officers from Strategic Plans Division and Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of Strategic Organizations.

CJCSC appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of all those who contributed towards the successful test, the ISPR said.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Services Chiefs also congratulated all members of the strategic forces on the achievement, the statement concluded.